The final installment of the Jurassic Park saga, 'Jurassic World: Dominion', starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will come out on June 10. Here, check out where you can stream all previous movies of the franchise.

How to watch all 'Jurassic Park' and 'Jurassic World' movies online

The Jurassic Park saga will come to an end this June 10 with the release of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, alongside the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who will be returning almost 30 years after the first film came out.

‘Dominion’ is set four years after the event of ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’, in which the Nubla Isle was destroyed leaving the dinosaurs free to live (and hunt) all over the world. Pratt and company will have to deal with the consequences of that, and try to save humans in the process.

The franchise has generated almost $5 billion in total, with ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993) being the highest-grossing film of all time before ‘Titanic’ came out. If you want to catch up with all the movies before watching ‘Dominion’, here check out how you can stream all the films.

How to stream all Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies in order

The first two movies ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘The Lost World’ were based on the novels by Michael Crichton and were directed by Steven Spielberg, who has been executive producer of the rest. The franchise is divided in two main trilogies.

The first one follows Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), while the second one is centered on Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing. Here is the full list and where to stream them:

Jurassic Park (1993)

Available to watch on demand on HBO Max. To buy or rent: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, VUDU, AMC on Demand, Alamo on Demand, Flixfling.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Available to watch on demand on HBO Max. To buy or rent: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, VUDU.

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Available to watch on demand on HBO Max. To buy or rent: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, VUDU, AMC On Demand, FlixFling.

Jurassic World (2015)

To buy or rent: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, VUDU, AMC on Demand.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

To buy or rent: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, VUDU, AMC on Demand.

Battle at Big Rock (2019) (Short film)

Available on Youtube.

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

Available to watch in theaters on June 10, 2022.