If you want to enjoy all the eight movies from the 'Harry Potter' franchise, the 'Fantastic Beasts' spin-off and the 20th anniversary special, here check out how.

How to watch all of the ‘Harry Potter’ movies for free?

The Harry Potter franchise, which includes the eight original movies and the spin-off of 'Fantastic Beasts', is more alive than ever after the magical retrospective special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’, which was released back in December. Here, check out where to stream them.

The final film of the original saga, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’, hit theaters in 2011. It doesn’t matter that more than a decade has passed, the adventures of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint) are still beloved by many millennials who grew up with them. And they’re charming new generations too.

The films also helped launch the career of other actors, such as Robert Pattinson, who will star in the upcoming 'The Batman' movie. However, there are still a lot of stories to tell regarding the magic world. And if that was not enough, there is a potential live-action TV series, which is still in early talks from WarnerMedia.

Where to watch all the Harry Potter movies for free in the US

The eight films from the original Harry Potter are available to stream on Peacock and HBO Max. While Peacock offers a free plan, you won’t be able to watch the Harry Potter movies with the basic plan. However, you can try Peacock Premium’s free 7-day trial to watch them without cost.

However, if you want to watch the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies, you will have to do so on HBO Max only. The same applies for the special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’, in which the cast and directors shared anecdotes and reflected on the legacy of the films.

All Harry Potter movies in order

1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001)

Available on: Peacock, HBO Max

2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Available on: Peacock, HBO Max

3. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Available on: Peacock, HBO Max

4. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Available on: Peacock, HBO Max

5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Available on: Peacock, HBO Max

6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Available on: Peacock, HBO Max

7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Available on: Peacock, HBO Max

8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Available on: Peacock, HBO Max

9. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Available on: HBO Max

10. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Available on: HBO Max

12. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (2021)

Available on: HBO Max