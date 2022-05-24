The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, starring Johnny Depp, has been one of the most successful film series of all time. Here, check out how to stream all movies in order.

While Disney might be profiting more these days from Marvel and Star Wars’ products, one of the studio's most successful franchises has been ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, which has released five features so far and, in total, they have grossed over $4.5 billion worldwide.

Johnny Depp has been the lead of the franchise since its first film, which also helped launch the careers of Keira Knitghley and Orlando Bloom. But the actor, who is facing a legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard due to defamation, has said he doesn’t want to come back for a sixth installment.

Either way, it’s unlikely Disney would call him back and the producers are already planning a sixth film which does not include Depp and could be led by Margot Robbie. But as plans for a sequel are still in process, why not revisit the story of Captain Jack Sparrow? Here, check out how to stream all films in order.

How to stream all ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies in order

There are five ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies. The story follows, primarily, the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp), Will Turner (Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Knightley). However, many stars have taken part of the franchise such as Penelope Cruz (Angelica), Javier Bardem (Armando Salazar) and Ian McShane (Blackbeard). This is the order to watch them:

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

You can stream all the five films with a subscription to Disney Plus, which you can get for $7,99 a month. However, you can also buy or rent them to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Itunes, Vudu and on AMC On Demand.

In 2020, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Margot Robbie was set to star a “wholly original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker.” Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who is also behind ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, said that they are producing two stories, one with her and another without her, but there wasn’t any define direction yet.