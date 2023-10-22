How to watch all the films of the 'How To Train Your Dragon' saga online in the US

The “How to Train Your Dragon” saga is a beloved animated film series that has been enchanting audiences of all ages since the release of the first film back in 2010. Based on the book series by Cressida Cowell, the trilogy is certainly one of the most successful animated films, grossing $1.5 billion at the box office combined.

The “How to Train Your Dragon” saga revolves around the adventures of a young Viking named Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, and his relationship with dragons, especially Toothless. The series has received critical acclaim for its animation and its exploration of themes such as friendship, acceptance, and the bond between humans and animals.

The film also has a star-studded voice cast with Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller, and Kristen Wiig. So, if you want to re-watch the films or have a movie marathon with the family, check out where to stream them in the US.

Where to stream the ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ saga

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

The journey begins with the first film, where we are introduced to the Viking village of Berk and its young protagonist, Hiccup. He, seen as a misfit in a society of dragon-slayers, befriends a wounded Night Fury dragon, Toothless, and embarks on an adventure to change his Viking tribe’s perception of dragons.

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free trial), Peacock

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

In the sequel, Hiccup is now chief of Berk, and the Vikings and dragons live in harmony. The discovery of dragon trappers and a mysterious dragon rider leads to new challenges. The film delves into Hiccup’s exploration of his mother’s history and his growing responsibilities as a leader.

Stream on: Peacock.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)

The final installment in the trilogy follows Hiccup and Toothless as they search for a hidden dragon utopia, while Berk faces threats from dragon hunters. The story explores themes of growing up, letting go, and the unbreakable bond between Hiccup and Toothless.

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free trial), FX Now

The upcoming live-action

Beyond the main film trilogy, the franchise has expanded to include TV series, video games, and a variety of merchandise, further immersing fans into the world of Berk and its dragon inhabitants. The franchise will also have a new live-action movie which is being developed by Universal Pictures, and it is set to release in 2025. However, there are not many details.