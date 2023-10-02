The 32nd season of “Dancing with the Stars” has arrived, and its second week is dedicated to Latin night. The 13 remaining couples will be giving their all in the ballroom to secure America’s vote and advance to the next week. Here’s all you need to know so you don’t miss the second episode.

Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, DWTS Season 32 kicked off with a bang, featuring many amazing performances from the new cast. The pairs that received the highest scores during the premiere were Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach.

On the other hand, Matt Walsh bid farewell to the show after earning one of the lowest scores of the night and receiving the fewest votes. So, the question remains: Who else will impress judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli?

Is Dancing With the Stars on tonight? Time by State in the US

The second episode of DWTS Season 32 will celebrate Latin heritage, and the opening dance will feature Rosalia’s hit DESPECHÁ. You can watch the episode on Tuesday, October 3rd. Here are the times:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch Dancing With the Stars 2023 in the US

The upcoming episode of Dancing With the Stars is scheduled to be broadcast live on ABC. Alternatively, you can choose to live stream it on FUBO, which provides a seven-day free trial, or on Disney+. The episode will also become accessible on Hulu the day after its initial broadcast.