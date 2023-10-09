It’s the third week of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and only 12 couples remain in the competition. Last week, Jaime Lynn Spears bid farewell to the show, and things are getting more challenging with each passing episode.

The remaining couples are poised to showcase their soulful moves on the ballroom floor, where they will be dancing to Motown music. Additionally, sitting alongside the usual judges is Michael Strahan, co-anchor of ‘Good Morning America.’

Last week, some of the standout couples were Xochitl and Val, as well as Jason and Daniella, both earning impressive scores of 24. Meanwhile, Charity and Ezra came very close with a score of 21. Is this season one of the most competitive ever? You can bet on it.

Is Dancing With the Stars on tonight? Time by State in the US

The third episode of DWTS, “Motown Night,” airs TUESDAY, OCT. 10. The opening number is choreographed by Jamal Sims to “Dancing In the Streets” by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas. Here are the starting times:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch Dancing With the Stars 2023 in the US

The third episode of Dancing With the Stars will simulcast across ABC and Disney+ live. Alternatively, you can choose to live stream it on FUBO, which provides a seven-day free trial. The episode will also become accessible on Hulu the day after its initial broadcast.