The fourth week of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is here, and only 11 couples remain in the competition. For this episode, the celebrities and their pro partners will be dancing to iconic Disney music, celebrating the 100 years of the studio.
For the opening number, the pros will be dancing to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto.” With choreography by Christopher Scott, partner dances include Contemporary, Paso Doble, Jazz, Quickstep, Viennese Waltz or Waltz.
Last week, model Tyson Beckford said goodbye to the show after being one with the fewest votes. Meanwhile, Jason & Daniella and Ariana & Pasha were the two couples with the highest scores (34 each). Who will be on the top this week? Check it out!
Is Dancing With the Stars on tonight? Time by State in the US
The fourth episode of DWTS, “Disney100,” airs TUESDAY, OCT. 17. The stars and their pro partners will be dancing to classic songs from all the beloved animated movies by the studio. Here are the starting times by state:
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
How and where to watch the fourth episode of Dancing With the Stars 2023 in the US
The fourth episode of Dancing With the Stars will be broadcast simultaneously on both ABC and Disney+ in real time. Alternatively, you have the option to live stream it on FUBO, which offers a complimentary seven-day trial. Additionally, the episode will be available on Hulu the day after its initial airing.
DWTS 2023 spoilers: Songs and dances for ‘Disney100’ night
- TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Jazz to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast.”
- Oscar®-winning actress Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella.”
- Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to “Un Poco Loco” from “Coco.”
- Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Contemporary to “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II.”
- Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Rumba to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King.”
- Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Waltz to “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.”
- GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin.”
- NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Baby Mine” from “Dumbo.”
- Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Quickstep to “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from “Toy Story.”
- “The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Jazz to “He’s a Tramp” from “Lady and the Tramp.”
- Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” from “Fantasia.”