The fourth week of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is here, and only 11 couples remain in the competition. For this episode, the celebrities and their pro partners will be dancing to iconic Disney music, celebrating the 100 years of the studio.

For the opening number, the pros will be dancing to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto.” With choreography by Christopher Scott, partner dances include Contemporary, Paso Doble, Jazz, Quickstep, Viennese Waltz or Waltz.

Last week, model Tyson Beckford said goodbye to the show after being one with the fewest votes. Meanwhile, Jason & Daniella and Ariana & Pasha were the two couples with the highest scores (34 each). Who will be on the top this week? Check it out!

Is Dancing With the Stars on tonight? Time by State in the US

The fourth episode of DWTS, “Disney100,” airs TUESDAY, OCT. 17. The stars and their pro partners will be dancing to classic songs from all the beloved animated movies by the studio. Here are the starting times by state:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch the fourth episode of Dancing With the Stars 2023 in the US

The fourth episode of Dancing With the Stars will be broadcast simultaneously on both ABC and Disney+ in real time. Alternatively, you have the option to live stream it on FUBO, which offers a complimentary seven-day trial. Additionally, the episode will be available on Hulu the day after its initial airing.

DWTS 2023 spoilers: Songs and dances for ‘Disney100’ night