'Halo' is the new TV series that is coming to Paramount+. It’s based on the American military and a video game franchise of the same name. Here, check out where to watch it, the release date and the plot.

Kyle Killen, creator and showrunner of television series like Lone Star, and Steven Kane, writer and producer of comedies like American Dad!, are the main showrunners for the upcoming Halo TV Series.

Pablo Schreiber (Den of Thieves) and Jen Taylor (The voice of Cortana in the Halo series) are set to star as “Master Chief Petty Officer John-117” and “Cortana”.The rest of the cast is joined by Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac, and Bentley Calu.

The development for a "Halo" television series began in 2013. Kyle Killen was hired in June 2018, with the series officially announced with a 9-episode order for Paramount+. Filming began in Canada in October 2019, although post-production for the first five episodes were affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming eventually resumed in Budapest, Hungary in February 2021.

What is ‘Halo’ about?

This new tv show follows an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

The executive producer Kiki Wolfkill revealed that the series is an independent story inspired by the game franchise rather than a continuation, adaptation, or prequel, explaining that they wished to give the two Halo canons a chance to evolve individually to suit their mediums.



Where can I stream this TV show?

Halo is set to premiere on March 24, 2022, on Paramount+. At the 2022 SXSW Film Festival the first two episodes of the TV series premiered ahead of the release date. Halo has already been renewed for a second season, therefore it seems that these two episodes started with the right foot.