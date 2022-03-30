The new Games of Thrones show, a prequel called "House of the Dragon" will be coming soon to the small screen. Here, check out the official release date, where to watch it and the plot of this spin-off.

How to watch ‘House of the Dragon’, official release date and plot

From 2011 to 2019, Games of Thrones was a TV phenomenon that hasn’t been replicated in the era of binge watching and streaming. Now it's the time for a spin-off, the "House of the Dragon".

The main cast of this series includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans. Also in the cast are Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

Based on the book "Fire and Blood" by George R.R. Martin, this new series, set 200 years before the events of GAME OF THRONES, tells the story of House Targaryen. Here, check out the official release date, where to watch it and the plot of this spin-off.

What is "House of the Dragon" about?

This series centers on the Dance of the Dragons, the civil war that took place between Targaryen siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra over the throne after their father’s death.

The main characters will be Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith, “The Crown”), who is the king’s brother; his niece Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), who is the king’s daughter; King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine); Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke); and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), known as the Sea Snake.

Where can I stream this TV show?

You can stream this show on HBO Max ($9.99 / month).

When is the release date?

Mark your calendars because the dragons will be dancing on August 21, 2022.