It's time to honor veterans and celebrate with our families and friends! Friday, November 11 (tomorrow) is Veterans Day 2022 and that means only one thing: New York is already preparing its big parade. Here, check out how, when and where to watch it.

Veterans Day is just a few hours away and soon the celebrations will begin. One of the most important is the parade held by the city of New York to honor the former combatants of the armed forces who have served for and in the United States. So the streets will be dyed in the colors of the flag and there will be large crowds present.

The commemorative date dates back to World War I, known as The Great War. The observance is a federal holiday and celebrations are always held on the same day, but when it falls on a weekday, many events may take place the weekend before or after. Some parades and big events will be taking place. Also some restaurants will be offering free meals.

This year's parade features nearly 300 marches and vehicle units, including veterans groups, service providers, military units, student veterans, employee veterans groups and more. Marching bands, floats and antique vehicles will also join in the celebration.

New York Veterans Day 2022 Parade: Where, when and how to watch the event

The parade is the largest in the country and is organized by the United War Veterans Council, which will return for its 103rd year with nearly 20,000 participants from across the United States marching down Fifth Avenue.

The event will take place (rain or bad weather notwithstanding) from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022 and will be streamed live on WABC-TV, Military.com and anywhere ABC 7 New York broadcasts. All spectators who wish to give back can do so and watch the parade from its starting point at 26th Street, to its end at 47th Street.

Mark Otto, president and CEO of UWVC said, "We are excited to once again give New Yorkers the opportunity to salute those who have served our nation. These brave men and women stepped forward at critical times throughout history to fight for the freedom of our nation and our allies around the world. We are proud to celebrate and thank our Grand Marshal and veterans, from all eras and branches of service, - at this year's 103rd Veterans Day Parade".