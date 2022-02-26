It's time to see which performances on TV and the big screen are the most celebrated among actors. Here, check out how to watch the Screen Guild Actors Awards 2022.

The actors will celebrate the best performances of the year across TV and film at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The show will take place on Sunday, February 27 at 8 PM (ET). It will be the first time in two years that the ceremony will be in person at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

While there is no host for the live show, many nominees will be attending the ceremony such as Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Jared Leto and many more. Also, there will be an opening from Hamilton’s original cast Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr.

The series with more nominations are HBO’s Succession and Apple’s Ted Lasso, with six each. In the film categories, Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard all have nominations. On the other hand, Squid Game made history as the first non-English language series to get a nomination. Here, check out how to watch the SAG Awards online.

How to watch or live stream the SAG Awards 2022

The 28th annual SAG Awards will be broadcasted by TNT and TBS at 8 PM ET. If you wish to watch it online, you need to have a subscription to those channels and do so using the network’s websites, mobile apps and connected device apps. However, for the first time ever, the ceremony will also be available to watch in full the next day on HBO Max.

On the other hand, the pre-show, hosted by Harry Shum Jr. (Crazy Rich Asians) and Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), will be available to live stream from 5:30 PM (ET) on several platforms: peopleTV, sagawards.org, tntdrama.com/sag-awards, people.com and ew.com.

On the live pre-show, Shum and Strahvoski will announce honorees for Outstanding Action Performances by Film and Television Stunt Ensembles. Of course, they will also interview the stars while they arrive at the red carpet.