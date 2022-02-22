'The Batman', directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. If you want to watch all the previous films of the Caped Crusader from Adam West's 'Batman: The Movie' to Ben Affleck's 'Justice League', check out how to stream them.

Alongside Spider-Man, Batman is one of the superheroes with most film adaptations. Robert Pattinson will become Bruce Wayne for ‘The Batman’, the 10th live-action solo movie (including Batman vs Superman) of the Caped Crusader. The film was directed by Matt Reeves, and it’s one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Besides Pattinson, the film will star Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Detective James Gordon and Paul Dano as the movie’s main villain, The Riddler. The cast certainly set up high expectations, as Reeves himself also has plans to create an extended universe with these characters.

However, the movie also has to live up to comparisons with the most recent films, especially Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, as the tone of the film is set to be realistic and darker. Nevertheless, this wasn’t always the conception for TV shows and movies with Batman. From the “camp” version of Adam West to Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne, here, check out where to watch all the live-action movies (plus the Lego one).

The Batman: Where to watch all the Batman movies in the US

The first ever live-action movie of the Caped Crusader was 'Batman: The Movie' (1966) with Adam West, who also play the role in the 60's series. Then, in 1989, The Batman Motion Picture Anthology include four movies and three actors: Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer and George Clooney. In 2005, it was the turn for Nolan's trilogy with Christian Bale and in 2016, Ben Affleck took the cowl for the DCEU version.

You can find most of the Batman live-action movies streaming on big platforms, such as fuboTV (free trial) and HBO Max. You can also find them on demand to rent or buy on platforms such as Youtube, Google Play, Itunes and Amazon Prime Video.

Batman: The Movie (1966)

To Rent or Buy on: Vudu, Youtube, Google Play, Itunes and Amazon Prime Video

Batman (1989)

Available on: fuboTV, HBO Max, AMC+, Direct TV, Spectrum on Demand, or rent/buy Vudu, Youtube, Google Play, Itunes and Amazon Prime Video

Batman Returns (1992)

Available on: fuboTV, HBO Max, AMC+, Direct TV, Spectrum on Demand, or rent/buy Vudu, Youtube, Google Play, Itunes and Amazon Prime Video, AMC on Demand

Batman Forever (1995)

Available on: fuboTV, HBO Max, AMC+, Direct TV, Spectrum on Demand, or rent/buy Vudu, Youtube, Google Play, Itunes and Amazon Prime Video

Batman and Robin (1997)

Available on: fuboTV, HBO Max, AMC+, Direct TV, Spectrum on Demand,or rent/buy Vudu, Youtube, Google Play, Itunes and Amazon Prime Video

Batman Begins (2005)

Available on: HBO Max, or rent/buy Vudu, Youtube, Google Play, Itunes and Amazon Prime Video, AMC on Demand

The Dark Knight (2008)

Available on: HBO Max, or rent/buy Vudu, Youtube, Google Play, Itunes and Amazon Prime Video, AMC on Demand

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Available on: HBO Max, Direct TV, Spectrum on Demand, or rent/buy Vudu, Google Play, Itunes and Amazon Prime Video, AMC on Demand

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Available on: HBO Max, or rent/buy Vudu, Google Play, Itunes and Amazon Prime Video, AMC on Demand

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Avaiable on: HBO Max, or rent/buy Vudu, Youtube, Google Play, Itunes and Amazon Prime Video, AMC on Demand

Justice League (2019)

Available on: HBO Max, or rent/buy Vudu, Google Play, Itunes and Amazon Prime Video, AMC on Demand

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

Available on: HBO Max

On the other hand, while ‘The Batman’ will come to theaters on March 4, the film will be available to stream just 45 days after on HBO Max, as a part of the deal between Warner Brothers and the streaming service.