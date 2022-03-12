CODA, which stands for child(ren) of Deaf Adults, was one of the biggest films of last year. With the Oscars approaching, many people want to see it. Here, check out how.

The Oscars 2022 ceremony is getting closer (March 27) and, if you haven’t watched the nominees for this year, it’s time to do so. One of the favorites of this year is CODA, which has nominations for three categories: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

CODA, which stands for child of deaf adults, follows the story of 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), who is the only hearing member of her family, who lives in Gloucester, Massachusetts. When she discovers a passion for singing, she’s torn between her new hobby and her family.

The film is based on the 2014 French film ‘La Famille Bélier’, which wasn’t as well received as this version. The critics have loved the movie and it comes from two big wins in the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, and the biggie, Best Cast in a Motion Picture. Here, check out where to watch it.

CODA streaming: Where to watch?

CODA is only available to stream on Apple TV+, after the company purchased the film for a festival record of $25 million from Sundance. However, the movie also has a theatrical run in limited theaters around the country right now.

Troy Kotsur, who portrays Rubi’s father in the film, made history after becoming the first deaf actor to win a Screen Actor Guild Award. The movie is directed by Sian Header, who also adapted the original script. She is known for directing Tallulah, with Elliot Page.

CODA competes for Best Picture in the 2022 Oscars against Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Power of The Dog, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story.