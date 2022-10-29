"Prey for the Devil" is a supernatural horror movie which follows a young nun (Jacqueline Byers) who is trying to save a girl with an exorcism. Here, check out when and how you can watch or stream this film in the US.

Halloween is almost here, and it’s the perfect time to enjoy more scary movies. This year, several horror films have hit the box office successfully, such as “Smile” or “The Black Phone.” However, if you already watched those, the recently released “Prey of the Devil,” might be an option.

The film, directed by Daniel Stamm (The Last Exorcism, The Walking Dead), follows a young nun who is trying to save the girl of a possessed girl by a spirit that also tormented her mother years ago. Salvation’s Jacqueline Byers plays the titular nun

Meanwhile, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Virginia Madsen, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph and the late Ben Cross, who finished filming shortly before his death in 2020, complete the cast. Check out where you can watch or stream this movie.

Is “Prey for the Devil” available to stream?

“Prey for the Devil” had its theatrical release in the United States on October 28th, with grosses of $3 million on Friday. So, you can watch the film in theaters, and you can check out the availability on websites such as Fandango.

It has not yet been announced when the film will be available to stream or on which platform it will be. However, the movie is distributed by Lionsgate, which recently signed a deal with The Roku Channel and Peacock to give the rights to their movies right after the theatrical run.

After the pandemic, the standard for most studios to launch their movies to streaming is 45 days after their theatrical release. However, in some cases it can be shorter or simultaneously (Universal), while studios such as Sony are following a more traditional path, releasing their films on streaming months after their premiere.

*This article will be updated with more information.