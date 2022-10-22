Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund’s first English feature ‘Triangle of Sadness’ won the Palme D’Or at the 2022 Cannes Festival. Here, check out how to watch or stream this movie in the US.

How to watch or stream 'Triangle of Sadness' in the US

'Triangle of Sadness' is one of the most-talked about films of the year. The movie was written and directed by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, in his English-language feature film debut, and it won the Palme D’Or at the 2022 Cannes Festival, where it received a 8-minute standing ovation.

This satirical dark comedy stars Harris Dickinson and the late Charlbi Dean as one celebrity couple that embarks on a luxury cruise for the ultra-rich, when things begin to go wrong. The film combines social criticism with black comedy and has received positive reactions both from audiences and critics.

The rest of the cast includes breakout actress Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Buric, Woody Harrelson, Iris Berben, Vicki Berlin, Henrik Dorsin, Jean-Christophe Folly, Amanda Walker, Oliver Ford Davies, and Sunnyi Melles. Check out where and how to watch it in the US.

Is ‘Triangle of Sadness’ available on Netflix?

At the moment, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ is only available to watch in theaters, and it was released on October 7th. In North America, the movie is being distributed by Neon, after a bidding war against A24, Hulu, Focus Features, and Sony Picture Classics.

You can check out the availability on websites such as Fandango, or even the movie’s website: https://www.triangleofsadness.film/tickets/. While the movie isn’t on a streaming service, it’s expected to come online at some point in the future.

According to High on Films, most Neon movies end up on Hulu. However, there’s no official word yet or when it could be a release date on streaming services. In other countries, the film could also be available on MUBI.

*This article will be updated.