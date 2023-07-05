When it comes to classic romantic comedies, ‘Pretty Woman’ is one of the most beloved ones. Starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the film puts an adult spin on the classic Cinderella story. Here, check out how you can watch this movie for free.

‘Pretty Woman’ was released in 1990, and it was the first collaboration between Roberts and Gere, as they then worked together in ‘Runaway Bride’ (1999). In the first film, Vivian (Roberts) is hired to be Edward’s (Gere) escort for several business and social functions, and their relationship develops during her week-long stay with him.

While it has always had its critics, the film received mostly positive reviews. It also catapulted Roberts to global stardom. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Where to watch ‘Pretty Woman’ online for free

If you wish to watch ‘Pretty Woman’ for free, you can do so with the seven-day trial of Fubo, which offers a variety of films. To access the movie, you have to sign up for the free-trial, and then find the movie searching for it or in the “popular movies” section.

Apart from this Julia Roberts’ film, you can find Harrison Ford’s movies to watch for free and movies with Leonardo DiCaprio. Remember that with Fubo, you can also find sports, and watch some shows such as The Bachelorette and more.