With Halloween near, many viewers are getting drawn to horror movies. “Smile” is the latest release, and here you can check out when and where it will be available to stream.

How to watch ‘Smile’ online: When and where it will be available to stream

Nobody can stop talking about Paramount Pictures’ new horror film “Smile.” The movie debuted on Friday at the box office, and a marketing campaign, in which performers smiling ear to ear were placed at baseball games on Friday, went viral.

The movie stars Sosie Bacon, who plays a physiotherapist who becomes haunted by horrifying, smiling hallucinations after witnessing a traumatic event. Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan round up the cast.

“Smile” opened up in first place at the domestic box office, grossing $22 million this weekend. The film had a budget of only $17 million, and it was originally planned to have a only-streaming release. So, when will the horror film be available to watch online? Check what we know.

When is ‘Smile’ available on streaming services?

"Smile" is now available to watch exclusively in theaters, after its debut in cinemas on September 30. You can buy tickets to see it in local and national theater chains like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.

So far, an official streaming release date hasn't been announced, but the film is expected to come out on Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial. in the coming months. Typically, new films are released on the platform 45 days after their theatrical release.

So, if that’s the case for “Smile,” it will hit the Paramount+ by November 14. This is the feature-film debut for writer and director Parker Finn, and it is based on his 2020 short "Laura Hasn't Slept." You can get Paramount+ for $5 a month with ads or $10 a month without ads