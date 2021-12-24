If you want to watch some Christmas movies, you can enjoy a Paramount+ free trial. Here, check the films that are available in the streaming service.

At this point of the month, you might already give in to the Holiday spirit and watch some new Christmas movies or a few classics. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy moreHoliday films and in Paramount+ (30-day free trial), you have great options.

When we talk about Christmas movies, there are options for everyone. You can choose a romantic comedy set in a beautiful snowy town, or watch a heartwarming drama. Also, if you have kids, you can always pick a fun animated film.

Here, check out our selection of Christmas movies that you can watch in Paramount+ for free. These are the most popular options, from classics, to the premiere of Christmas proposal, the first CBS Christmas film in 12 years.

Best Christmas films to watch on Paramount+

Christmas proposal (2021)

A down-on-her-luck chef agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a Seattle attorney, visiting his family for Christmas, to help him prove he's the ideal candidate to take over the family firm. A perfect “pretend to dating” romantic subgenre, if you ask us. Watch it now.

Albert (2016)

Albert is the story of a tiny Douglas fir tree named Albert who has big dreams of becoming Empire City’s most famous Christmas tree. With the help of his friends and after a great adventure, Albert learns the true meaning of Christmas.

A Christmas Carol (1984)

This classic film is known by everyone, but it’s always a must for the Holidays. An old bitter miser, who has no compassion for others,is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come to show him how to be kinder.

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Drew Latham is a wealthy executive leading a shallow life. However, with the perspective of another lonely Christmas ahead, he revisits his old childhood home in the hope of reliving some old holiday memories.

Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas (1992)

This is perfect for the kids of the house. Inspector Gadget is off to the North Pole to stop Dr. Claw from taking over Santa’s elves and workshop. Accompanied as usual by Penny and Brain who foil Claw’s operations once again.

Christmas in the Heartland (2017)

Kara and Jessie are two teenage girls from very different worlds, but after switching places on an airplane while visiting family, they have much more in common than they ever imagined. There's a beauty pageant, a rivalry, and a twist to the end that makes all the pieces fall into place.

Remember, you can ejoy all this films in Paramount+ (30-day free trial).