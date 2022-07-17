Variety has released via Letterbox its ranking of the best horror movies of the year. Here is the top 8 of the prestigious magazine.

How to watch the best horror movies of 2022 according to Variety

The film and entertainment weekly, Variety, is one of the most prestigious in the market. Many artists and celebrities who do not usually give interviews, fall at their feet due to the great impact it has, since that way they can sell their content widely.

According to the prestigious news portal, themes of environmental degradation, women's oppression, toxic Internet culture, surveillance and sexual repression ranked high, linking fantastic scares to very real scares.

In addition to the expected ranking in Letterbox, the movie review and ratings app, the website highlighted Mariama Diallo's work in Master, Toby Meakins' work in Choose or Die and David Blue Garcia's in Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Best horror movies of 2022 according to Variety

1. Crimes of the Future

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. Accompanied by his partner, celebrity performance artist Saul Tenser showcases the metamorphosis of his organs. Meanwhile, a mysterious group tries to use Saul's notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. The Black Phone

Finney Shaw is a shy but clever 13-year-old boy who's being held in a soundproof basement by a sadistic, masked killer. When a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring, he soon discovers that he can hear the voices of the murderer's previous victims -- and they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Watcher

As a serial killer stalks the city, a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

4. X

A group of actors sets out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their reclusive hosts, but when the elderly couple catches their young guests in the act, the cast finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.

Available on Apple TV.

5. Sceam

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, Calif., a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past.

Available on Paramount + and Amazon Prime Video.

6. Men

In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to find a place to heal. However, someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread soon becomes a fully formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears.

Currently Men is not available to stream with a subscription service.

7. The Cursed

In 19th-century France, a man arrives in a remote country village to investigate an attack by a wild animal. However, he soon discovers a much deeper and sinister force that has the manor and the townspeople in its grip.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

8. Fresh

The horrors of modern dating are seen through the eyes of a young woman who is battling to survive her new boyfriend's unusual appetites.

Available on Hulu.