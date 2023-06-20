Anne Hathaway was just a young girl when she starred in The Devil Wears Prada alongside Maryl Streep and Emily Blunt. It had its big premiere in 2006 and since then has established itself as a cult film and one of the best of the actresses.

The story follows Andy Sachs, who gets a job as an assistant to the despot and sophisticated Miranda Priestly, who rules the fashion world. This will be no easy task, as she will have to fit in among the journalists of Runway magazine.

The film production became iconic in a short time and earned Streep an Oscar for her role as the magazine’s editor. Here, check out how to watch the film for free and in streaming…

How to stream The Devil Wears Prada for free

The Devil Wears Prada is one of Hathaway’s greatest classics and one of the most remembered in film history. It is currently available to watch on Fubo for free. It is offering a one-week free trial across the United States and then the subscription starts at $74.99 per month.