The Expendables is one of the most popular action franchises of all time, and this is not only due to its storyline, but also because of the numerous big stars that make up the main cast of the thriller.

The story follows a CIA agent who hires a team of mercenaries to eliminate a Latin dictator and a rogue agent from the agency. The first installment premiered in 2010 and was directed by Sylvester Stallone.

The list of A-list actors in the action movie is quite extensive, but some of the most prominent ones, besides the director, include Jason Statham, Jet Li, Terry Crews, Mickey Rourke and Dolph Lundgren.

What is the order of The Expendables movies?

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Expend4bles (2023)

Where to watch The Expendables online for free

The Expendables — Available on Fubo (7-day free trial) and Netflix.

Barney Ross leads a band of highly skilled mercenaries including knife enthusiast Lee Christmas, a martial arts expert Yin Yang, heavy weapons specialist Hale Caesar, demolitionist Toll Road, and a loose-cannon sniper Gunner Jensen.

When the group is commissioned by the mysterious Mr. Church to assassinate the dictator of a small South American island, Barney and Lee visit the remote locale to scout out their opposition and discover the true nature of the conflict engulfing the city.

The Expendables 2 — Available on Fubo (7-day free trial) and Netflix.

Mr. Church reunites the Expendables for what should be an easy paycheck, but when one of their men is murdered on the job, their quest for revenge puts them deep in enemy territory and up against an unexpected threat.

The Expendables 3 — Available on Fubo (7-day free trial) and Netflix.

Barney, Christmas and the rest of the team comes face-to-face with Conrad Stonebanks, who years ago co-founded The Expendables with Barney. Stonebanks subsequently became a ruthless arms trader and someone who Barney was forced to kill… or so he thought. Stonebanks, who eluded death once before, now is making it his mission to end The Expendables — but Barney has other plans.

Barney decides that he has to fight old blood with new blood, and brings in a new era of Expendables team members, recruiting individuals who are younger, faster and more tech-savvy. The latest mission becomes a clash of classic old-school style versus high-tech expertise in the Expendables’ most personal battle yet.

Expend4bles — In theaters since September 22, 2023.

Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.