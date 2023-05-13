How to watch the Fast & Furious saga in order and by streaming

It’s been a long road and Fast X has marked the beginning of the end. Vin Diesel confessed that the new movie was scheduled to be divided into two parts, but there was a change of plans and now it will be a trilogy. So the last two productions will arrive in the next few years.

Many of the saga’s iconic actors will make their long-awaited return, as well as new additions. If there is one thing that cannot be doubted, it is the great cast that starred in the tenth installment. Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Jason Statham and Charlize Theron are some of them.

It was confirmed that the lead actors got a big pay raise, especially the star who plays Dominic Toretto. The 55-year-old actor took home a $20 million payout for bringing the head of the family back to life. The project has been billed as the most expensive movie ever made.

What is the chronological order of the Fast & Furious movies?

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Furious 7

The Fate of the Furious

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

F9

Fast X

Fast & Furious: Where to watch all movies on streaming

The Fast and the Furious (2001) – Available on Sling TV and TNT.

Every night, Los Angeles witnesses some car race. Lately a new racer has appeared, everyone knows he’s tough and he’s fast, but what they don’t know is that he’s a detective with the determination to come out on top.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) – Available on Sling TV, TNT, TBS and truTV.

Ex-cop Brian O’Conner recruits Roman Pearce, a childhood friend, and together they return to the racing world to transport dirty money for shady import-export trader Carter Verone, whose business is based in Miami. It’s an opportunity to work with undercover agent Monica Clemente and bring down Verone’s empire.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) – Available on TNT, TBS and truTV.

Sean Boswell has always felt like an outsider, but he defines himself through his victories as a street car racer. His hobby makes him unpopular with the authorities, so he goes to live with his father in Japan.

Once there, and even more alienated, Sean discovers an exciting but dangerous new sport. The stakes are high when Sean takes on the local champion and falls in love with his girlfriend.

Fast & Furious (2009) – Available on Sling TV, TNT, TBS and truTV.

Ex-con Dominic Toretto teams up with his old adversary, Brian O’Conner, now working for the FBI in Los Angeles, in order to infiltrate a criminal organization dedicated to smuggling heroin into the city.

Fast Five (2011) – Available on Sling TV, TNT, TBS and truTV.

Old friends Dominic, Mia Toretto and Brian O’Conner are now in Rio de Janeiro, where they intend to strike one last blow in order to win their freedom. To do so, they assemble an elite group of experienced pilots.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) – Available on Fubo.

Since Dom and Brian’s robbery in Rio left them and their team with a lot of money, they are scattered all over the world; however, they have to live as fugitives, unable to return to their families. Meanwhile, Agent Hobbs has been chasing some mercenary drivers whose second in command is someone Don knows. Unable to stop him alone, Hobbs asks Dom and his team for help in exchange for a pardon for everyone.

Furious 7 (2015) – Available on Sling TV and Peacock.

It has been a year since Dominic and Brian were pardoned and were able to return to the United States. After their arrival they want to adapt to their new life within the law, but things are not so easy.

Dom wants to get closer to Letty and Brian gets used to life in a housing development with Mia and her son. However, the tranquility does not last long and everything changes when a British assassin enters their lives to become their greatest enemy.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) – Available on Sling TV and Fubo.

With Dom and Letty on their honeymoon, Brian and Mia retired and the rest of the gang living in peace, everything seems to be quiet. However, a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime and betrays the gang. Now they will have to unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop Cipher from unleashing chaos.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – Available to rent or buy in Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu.

Ever since US Diplomatic Security Service Agent Hobbs and lawless outcast Shaw first faced off, they just have traded smack talk and body blows. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton’s ruthless actions threaten the future of humanity, they join forces to defeat him.

F9 (2021) – Available on HBO Max and Peacock.

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life, but he knows that danger always lurks. This time, Dom and the team reunite to stop a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous and skilled assassins they’ve ever faced – a man who also happens to be Dom’s missing brother, Jako.

Fast X (2023) – TBA.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.