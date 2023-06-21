Harry Potter is not only one of the most popular franchises in the world, but it is also one of the highest grossing franchises in the world, bringing its actors great fame. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint play the iconic trio.

The saga is made up of eight films, some of which have been nominated for major awards, such as the Oscars. A few months ago it was confirmed that the story would return to the screen, but this time in series format and as a reboot.

J.K Rowling will be part of the new project, which is being developed by Warner Bros. Discovery. The author began writing the story when she was 31 years old and eventually established herself as one of the most famous writers.

Where and how to watch the complete Harry Potter saga for free?

The entire Harry Potter franchise is available to stream for free online at Fubo, which is offering a one-week trial in the United States. They can also be found on Max, HBO’s new platform.

However, the Fantastic Beasts trilogy and the reunion are available only on Max, because the special was a collaboration with the platform and the spin-off installments had that home from the first release.

What is the order of the Harry Potter franchise?