How to watch the Saw saga in order and online ahead of 'Saw X'

Saw has not only become one of the most well-known and gore-filled horror franchises of all time but also one of the most successful and prolific in the history of cinema.

On September 25th of this year, the tenth film in the saga, which has been acclaimed by many, will debut in theaters worldwide. The screenplay for this installment was developed by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger.

This one is directed by Kevin Greutert, who is known for his work behind the scenes on the sixth installment of the franchise and other horror titles such as The Strangers, Jessabelle and Umma.

What is the order of Saw movies?

By release date

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw 3D (Saw: The Final Chapter)

Jigsaw

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Saw X

Chronological Order

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw 3D (Saw: The Final Chapter)

Jigsaw

Saw X

How to watch the Saw saga online

Saw (2004) – Available on STARZ, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

Obsessed with teaching his victims the value of life, a deranged, sadistic serial killer abducts the morally wayward. Once captured, they must face impossible choices in a horrific game of survival. The victims must fight to win their lives back, or die trying…

Saw II (2005) – Available on STARZ, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

When a new murder victim is discovered with all the signs of Jigsaw’s hand, Detective Eric Matthews begins a full investigation and apprehends Jigsaw with little effort.

But for Jigsaw, getting caught is just another part of his plan. Eight more of his victims are already fighting for their lives and now it’s time for Matthews to join the game.

Saw III (2006) – Available on STARZ, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

Jigsaw has disappeared. Along with his new apprentice Amanda, the puppet-master behind the cruel, intricate games that have terrified a community and baffled police has once again eluded capture and vanished.

While city detective scrambles to locate him, Doctor Lynn Denlon and Jeff Reinhart are unaware that they are about to become the latest pawns on his vicious chessboard.

Saw IV (2007) – Available on STARZ, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

Jigsaw and his apprentice Amanda are dead. Now, upon the news of Detective Kerry’s murder, two seasoned FBI profilers, Agent Strahm and Agent Perez, arrive in the terrified community to assist the veteran Detective Hoffman in sifting through Jigsaw’s latest grisly remains and piecing together the puzzle.

However, when SWAT Commander Rigg is abducted and thrust into a game, the last officer untouched by Jigsaw has but ninety minutes to overcome a series of demented traps and save an old friend…or face the deadly consequences.

Saw V (2008) – Available on STARZ, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

Detective Hoffman is seemingly the last person alive to carry on the Jigsaw legacy. But when his secret is threatened, he must go on the hunt to eliminate all the loose ends.

Saw VI (2009) – Available on STARZ, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

Special Agent Strahm is dead, and Detective Hoffman has emerged as the unchallenged successor to Jigsaw’s legacy. However, when the FBI draws closer to Hoffman, he is forced to set a game into motion, and Jigsaw’s grand scheme is finally understood.

Saw 3D (2010) – Available on STARZ, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

As a deadly battle rages over Jigsaw’s brutal legacy, a group of Jigsaw survivors gathers to seek the support of self-help guru and fellow survivor Bobby Dagen, a man whose own dark secrets unleash a new wave of terror.

Jigsaw (2017) – Amazon Prime Video, MGM+ and Fubo (7-day free trial).

Dead bodies begin to turn up all over the city, each meeting their demise in a variety of grisly ways. All investigations begin to point the finger at deceased killer John Kramer.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021) – Hulu and Fubo (7-day free trial).

Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Saw X (September 25, 2023) – Currently not available to stream with a subscription service.

Between the events of ‘Saw’ and ‘Saw II’, a sick and desperate John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged and ingenious traps.