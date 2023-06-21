One of the most successful and beloved horror franchises of the past few years is Ti West’ X trilogy. The first two movies, starring Mia Goth in two different characters, have been praised by critics and fans alike, and the third film, Maxxxine, is currently in production.

The first one, X, follows a film crew set to shoot an adult movie on an elderly couple’s rural Texas property, but then find themselves threatened by a killer. Meanwhile, the second movie is actually a prequel and follows a young Pearl (Goth), the villainous character of the first one, while she tries to make it into the film world.

The third and final film of the franchise, will be a direct sequel to X, with Goth reprising her role as Maxine, the only survivor of the first film’s massacre and it’s set in the 80’s. So, if you want to watch the first two movies for free, here check out how.

Where to stream Ti West’ X franchise for free in the United States

You can watch X and Pearl without paying in the United States on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. Apart from Goth, the first movie also stars ‘scream queen’ Jenna Ortega, as well as Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure and Scott Miscudi.

Meanwhile, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland and Emma Jenkins-Purro complete the cast of Pearl. Both movies have performed well on the box office, grossing 15$ million and 10$ million respectively, while their budget was only $1 million each.

‘Maxxxine,’ which was filming, will also star other strong names such as Halsey, Lily Collins, Moses Sumney, Elizabeth Debicki, Bobby Cannavale, Michelle Monaghan, Kevin Bacon, and Giancarlo Esposito.