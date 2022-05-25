Val Kilmer will return as Tom "Iceman" Kazanski for the sequel of 'Top Gun' alongside Tom Cruise. If you want to revisit his career and personal life, you can do so by watching 'Val', his documentary.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will come to theaters this Friday (May 27), 36 years after the original action thriller that propelled the careers of the young Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer in Hollywood. Both of them will be reprising their roles for the sequel in a scene that has been described as very emotional.

Kilmer was 27 years old when he portrayed Navy pilot Tom “Iceman” Kazanski, his third role in Hollywood after the comedies ‘Top Secret!’ and ‘Real Genius.’ After ‘Top Gun’, he became one of the most coveted actors and starred in many films, including ‘The Doors’, ‘Tombstone’ and ‘Heat’, as well as many others.

While we wait to watch his return as Iceman in ‘Maverick’, you can learn more about his career, which also includes portraying Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever, and his personal life with his documentary ‘Val’, in which he also narrates some of his hardest moments such as his battle with throat cancer.

How to stream ‘Val’, the documentary about Val Kilmer’s life

‘Val’, released in 2021, is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent it or buy it on the iTunes store. The documentary follows the life of the actor, including his health issues, the death of his brother, his marriage to actress Joanne Whalley, as well as his career.

Kilmer said in an interview with People that returning to Top Gun was “like being reunited with a long lost friend," but in his memoir, published in 2020, he confessed that he initially wasn’t interested in the part. However, after the filming, he became close with the crew.

Cruise himself was “very adamant” that Kilmer had to return for the sequel, as the actor and director Joseph Kosinski have shared. Kosinski told the magazine that he was “glad we'll be able to show the evolution of that relationship” and Cruise said that the scene between their characters was “very, very special.”