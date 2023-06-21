‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ is coming to an end with its fourth season. The TV series inspired by the original trilogy that launched the careers of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and company to new heights, has also created new stars such as Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Sofia Wyly.

While Rodrigo, who will launch her new single Vampire on June 30, has left the series, fans are still excited for the epic conclusion of the show. Especially they want to know what will happen between Ricky (Bassett) and Gina (Wyly) and if they’re going to be endgame.

However, the new cast will have good company in some of the original wildcats such as Corbin Bleu (Chad), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton), Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus) and Kaycee Stroh (Martha). So, when is Season 4 of the mockumentary coming out?

When is Season 4 of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ coming out?

The final Season of HSMTMTS is coming out exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 9th. All eight episodes will drop that day. “After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate,” showrunner Tim Federle wrote in a statement, per TV Line. “This will be our final, endgame season (…) We can’t wait to share this epic fourth act with you all,” he added.

Of course, with many cameos from the original franchise, many fans wonder if the titular couple of Efron and Hudgens could appear in the final season. However, Federle told TVLine that they would “love to get Zac and Vanessa and all of them back, so we’re actively working on that right now.”

The rest of the cast of the series consists of Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Frankie A. Rodriguez (Carlos), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Joe Serafini (Sebastian), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn) and season 3 star Liamani Segura (Emmy).

New cast members joining season 4 in recurring and guest star roles include Kylie Cantrall, who will play a social media star named Dani and Matthew Sato, who will portray a sitcom actor named Mack.