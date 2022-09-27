Hugh Jackman will come back as Wolverine for the third installment of Deadpool, alongside Ryan Reynolds. Here, check out everything we know about the movie: release date, plot, cast and more.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will come back for a third installment and he will have good company as Hugh Jackman will also be back as Wolverine for the film. In a video released on his social media, Reynolds ask the actor if he wants to play the character “one more time,” and Jackman replies: “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

The announcement certainly will add more hype to the release. The X-Men spin-off series has become one of the most successful in recent years, with the first two films grossing $782 million and $785 million worldwide, respectively.

This will also be the first appearance of Reynold’s Deadpool in the MCU, which is currently in his Phase 4. However, as the MCU still expanding, there is more room for more X-Men characters to appear in the upcoming phases and movies. Check out what we know about Deadpool 3.

When is the release date for Deadpool 3?

With the video announcement of Jackman’s return as Wolverine, there was also a release date: September 6, 2024. It’s a long wait for fans of the character, after the second film was released in 2018.

Deadpool 3: Plot

So far, there are not many details about what could happen in the trequel. However, what we do know is that the movie will be R-Rated and won’t be “disney-fied.” The film will be wirtten by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two movies.

Reese said that this film “It’s a wonderful opportunity for fish-out-of-water. Deadpool is a lunatic at the center of a movie. To drop a lunatic into a very sane world, it’s straight butter. It’s going to be really fun.”