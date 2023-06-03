Hugh Jackman has a long repertoire of successes and over time he has proven that he is not only talented in front of the camera, but that he possesses many skills. The 54-year-old actor is a singer, producer and one of the richest celebrities in the industry.

One of his latest releases was the drama film The Son, which is currently available on Netflix and is part of the top 10 most watched titles worldwide. The story follows his character and how he must take care of his teenage son with his new family.

Over the years he has participated in major productions, which have catapulted him to the top of the Hollywood pyramid. The star is considered one of the most versatile and beloved among his peers. Here, check out his net worth.

What is Hugh Jackman’s net worth?

The Wolverine actor has a net worth of $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After playing the X-Men leader, the star earned $20 million per movie as a base salary. In 2005 he founded his own production company, Seed Productions, with his assistant and his wife.

Here, check out some of his films and salaries: