Hugh Jackman is not only one of the most talented and wealthy stars in the industry, but he has now also become one of the most sought-after bachelors. The X-Men actor confirmed his separation after 27 years of marriage.

Both he and his partner, Deborra-lee Furness, confessed in a statement that their “journey is now changing” and they have decided to divorce in order to “pursue our individual growth.”

Despite everything he has been through recently, the Oscar-nominated actor continues to focus on his work, and he will soon be part of two major projects. Here, check out what his upcoming releases are…

What are Hugh Jackman’s upcoming movies?

Deadpool 3 – May 3, 2024

The star is ready to don the Wolverine suit once again, stepping into the role of James Howlett in the third installment of the Marvel franchise. The actor described his character and Ryan Reynolds‘ character as opposites with a “fight dynamic” that would frustrate Logan.

The Amateur – 2024

Even though the actor was scheduled to appear in the suspenseful espionage thriller directed by James Hawes and written by Gary Spinelli, it is still unclear exactly what role he will take. This is because he was initially set to be one of the main characters until it was confirmed that Rami Malek would be the star.

The story follows Charles Weller, a CIA cryptographer, who, after losing his wife in a terrorist attack in London, realizes that his superiors won’t take action due to conflicting internal priorities. He begins to blackmail the agency into training him and allowing him to go after the terrorists himself.