

Hulk Hogan may have once again painted himself in shame after a surprising and strange interview with Muscle and Health Magazine, the former WWE star is promoting his new venture into CBD where he will launch his own brand. Taking Hogan or Terry Gene Bollea at face value is difficult, the former wrestler is notorious for lying or doctoring stories in his favor.

In the interview, Hogan began with the outlandish claim that he was instrumental in bringing famed musical executive and future American Idol judge Simon Cowell to America. While the WWE had worked with Cowell in a music album in the mid 1990’s, Cowell already had a well-established career in the United Kingdom.

Hogan claims that he, Mr.T, and Michael Jackson, were together at a wrestling event at Wembley Stadium with Make-A-Wish kids, of which no photograph exists, the stars saw the kids during the 80’s and 90’s and this led to an encounter with a dying child and a 12 track album with Jimmy Hart.

Hulk Hogan discrepancies in Make-A-Wish story

According to Hogan, a dying child was brought to a wrestling show at Wembley Stadium with his parents. According to Hogan the event was either in the 80’s or 90’s, he never pinpoints the exact date. Hogan went on to perform but saw that the child was not in the audience during his match. Hogan not only claimed that the dying boy had “body odor” but he passed away mid show.

Hogan, who claims he wrestled the main event went on to speak with his “then manager” Jimmy Hart and wrote 12 songs for the child who passed away, all in one night.

Because Hart had a contract with Select Records, they were able to get Simon Cowell to produce the album. According to Hogan the album, which was produced in 1995, was number one on Billboard for eight weeks when in fact it was the Child Billboard chart, and it was not number 1.

The proceeds of the album went to the kid’s family according to the 70-year-old and Hogan and Hart brought Cowell to produce a second wrestling album. Hogan’s story then fluctuates with celebrities and albums that were either produced in the 80’s or encounters in the 80’s of which Cowell had nothing to do with.

Fans point out Hulk Hogan lies

According to the social media and WWE pundits, there was never a show at Wembley Stadium in the 80’s, and the only show at the famed stadium was SummerSlam in 1992 where Hogan was not the main event, that was Bret Hart vs the British Bulldog, Hogan was not even at the event or in the WWE at the time.

Cowell never worked with Hulk Hogan but did work with the WWE in 1993 for the WrestleMania album. Hogan’s album with Jimmy Hart was in 1995 and when the pair were wrestling in WCW.