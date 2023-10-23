The story ofHulk, his ex-wife Iran Angelo de Souza, and his new wife Camila Angelo belongs on a third-rate MTV reality show of the mid-2000s. The now 37-year-old striker had a child with his new wife Camila Angelo, but now has to deal with the news that the mother of his first three children is dating a man 28 years younger.



Lucas Suassuna, who is aged 25, was seen with Iran, who is 54 years old, at a wedding in Joao Pessoa in the northeastern part of Brazil in what is being described by local journalists as them being “cozy” with each other. Iran posted pictures of herself and Lucas on a boat trip together confirming the romance.



Press in Brazil are noting that it’s not just a fling, but rather Iran Angelo de Souza’s first major relationship since her marriage to Hulk ended with the footballer falling for Iran’s niece, and Iran feeling like her niece Camila Angelo was “cutting her flesh like a knife”.



Hulk a happy family man and playing



Hulk and Camila are now the proud parents of a baby girl called Zaya, and the former FC Porto striker continues his scoring touch with 10 goals in 25 games for Atletico Mineiro in Brazil’s Serie A. In total Hulk has 90 goals in 164 games for Atletico Mineiro in three seasons.



Hulk was born Givanildo Vieira de Sousa and earned his nickname because of his likeness to TV actor Lou Ferrigno who played the Incredible Hulk in a 1970’s TV series of the same name. Despite his off the field family issues; Hulk is one of the most feared strikers in the Brazilian Serie A.