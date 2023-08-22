Hulu is not only competing with Netflix but has also added some of the most popular and anticipated dramatic titles in recent years. A while ago, it added a French period production that is currently one of the trends.

The film runs for over two hours and received a BAFTA nomination during the 2020 ceremony. Céline Sciamma (Tomboy and Water Lillies) was responsible for directing and writing the script for the project.

The cast was filled with several prominent French stars. This has added a special touch to the plot, and users didn’t hesitate to hit play after recognizing several familiar faces. Here, check out the title…

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, the most-watched classic on Hulu

Portrait of a Lady on Fire was released in 2019 and since then has become one of the most popular foreign period dramas among users from different parts of the world, especially among Hulu‘s audience.

The story is set on an isolated island in Brittany in the late 18th century and follows a painter, Marianne, who is forced to paint the wedding portrait of a young woman, Héloïse.

Noémie Merlant portrays Marianne, while Adèle Haenel brings Héloïse to life. The cast is filled with great French stars, including Armande Boulanger. Valeria Golino, Luàna Bajrami, and Christel Baras are also part of the movie’s cast.