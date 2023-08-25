Hulu has updated its top 10 multiple times this week, causing the rankings to change as the days go by. The movie starring Tyrese Gibson went from being the most-watched to the 5th position.

It’s an action thriller directed and written by Dallas Jackson, who is known for his involvement in projects like Welcome to Sudden Death, the series Rebel and South of Nowhere.

It’s not the first time that a production starring the 44-year-old actor has ranked highly on the global charts, especially after the release of the tenth installment of Fast & Furious.

The System ranked No. 5 on Hulu worldwide

The System premiered on the big screen last year and received mixed reviews, but many agreed on the excellent performance of the lead actor. Currently, it’s one of the most-watched on Hulu, holding the 5th position worldwide.

Even though many users have chosen the title in various countries, the same did not happen in the United States, and this is because it belongs to the Starz catalog. The platform is filled with action thrillers, and this one is no exception.

“When a young soldier, freshly returned from war, gets caught in a drug raid, authorities recruit him to go undercover in a notoriously dangerous prison to uncover what’s really going on”, describes the synopsis.

Tyrese Gibson, Terrence Howard, Jeremy Piven, Lil Yachty, Ric Reitz, Laura Aleman and Caleb Spillyards are some of the stars that make up the main cast of the action thriller.