Hulu: The action thriller that is the most watched movie on the platform

One of the most popular genres of movies are action thrillers. This year alone, many platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video, have released great action films that have captivated audiences such as The Mother or Extraction 2.

Netflix has relied on original films such as the mentioned above, while Prime Video has a great selection of classics such as Mission Impossible, Men in Black or Indiana Jones. But, another streamer that also has several great action movies is Hulu.

And this week on Disney’s platform, there’s a new action thriller that is the number one in the most-watched list and could be the next thing you add to your watch list. Here, check out everything you need to know about it.

The Night Train, the most-watched film on Hulu this week

According to FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data, the most watched movie on Hulu this week (July 17th) is ‘The Night Train,’ an action thriller that stars Danielle C. Ryan. It was directed by Shane Stanley.

The movie synopsis reads: “A single mom struggling to make ends meet as a Hollywood teamster evades capture by a ruthless FBI Agent while running black market medical supplies in her legendary souped-up pickup truck.”

The rest of the cast includes: Diora Baird, Joe Lando, Abraham Benrubi, Joseph D. Reitman, Ivan Sergei, Brent Bailey, Kevin Joy, Paul Haapaniemi, Reggie Austin, and Jillian Tremaine.