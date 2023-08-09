Gerard Butler is one of the most well-known, acclaimed and versatile actors in the industry. He has been in comedies, dramas, thrillers and even romances. Now it’s Hulu who have one of his latest and most popular releases.

The streaming platform renewed its worldwide top 10 just a few days ago and the film, which used to have a lower place, managed to dominate the list and position itself in the top spot. Thus, it is the most watched title of the entire service.

It was directed by Jean-François Richet, while Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis were in charge of adapting and writing the screenplay for the big screen. Here, check out the trending title…

Plane is Hulu’s most watched movie worldwide

Plane has been consecrated this week as the most watched action thriller on the streaming platform worldwide and continues to be a success, despite having been released a few months ago.

Although many Hulu users in different parts of the world have chosen to shine the spotlight on Gerard Butler‘s new film, the same is not the case in the United States. This is due to the fact that the film is not available there, but on Starz.

The story follows Brodie Torrance, a pilot who finds himself trapped in a war zone against rebels after being forced to land his commercial airliner during a terrible storm. Only he and a passenger, an assassin, can save them.

The 300 actor was joined by a long list of greats including Mike Colter, Yoson An, Tony Goldwyn, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes and Kelly Gale.