After winning his legal battle against Amber Heard, though still a divisive figure in public opinion, Johnny Depp is aiming for a career resurgence. And, according to FlixPatrol, one of his most iconic movies is currently one of the most-watched on Hulu.

However, his latest movie, the indie historical drama Jeanne Du Barry, hasn’t charmed critics, who are slamming the project, including the actor’s performance. So far, the film has a 49% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While too many critics felt his latest project is far from his best, the film trending on Hulu is considered one of his best performances. Actually, there are rumors that the actor could potentially reprise this role in the future…

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is trending amid Johnny Depp’s return rumors

According to FlixPatrol, “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” the first entry of the series, is the fifth most watched movie worldwide on the platform. The film can also be found on Disney+.

The movie, which was directed by Gore Verbinski, also propelled Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom to worldwide fame, as well as being a commercial success after grossing $654.3 million worldwide, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2003.

Of course, the movie was also critically acclaimed, with Depp winning the SAG Award for Best Actor, as well as obtaining nominations at the Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes. The film also competed for Best Makeup, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards.

The film also launched the saga, which could return with a sixth entry currently in development. However, the WGA strike put the project on pause. Depp expressed interest in returning as Captain Jack Sparrow one more time if the project is “right,” but this hasn’t been confirmed.