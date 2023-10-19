Hulu: The comedy horror series with Justin Long trending in the US only six days after its release

If you’re a fan of thrilling tales, supernatural mysteries, and memorable characters, then you’re in for a treat. The new series “Goosebumps” is currently making waves on Hulu in the United States, quickly earning its place as the seventh most-watched show on the platform.

According to a recent report from Variety, the series achieved a remarkable milestone by garnering 4.2 million total views for its first episode within just three days of becoming available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

The series boasts a talented cast that includes well-known actors like Justin Long and Rachael Harris, alongside a fresh batch of talent, including Ana Yi Puig, Will Price, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, and Miles McKenna.

‘Goosebumps,’ a remake that is triumphing in the US

Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman serve as co-creators and executive producers of this show, which is based on the immensely popular books by R.L. Stine. The series also serves as a reboot from the 90s series and the movies with Jack Black.

The series follows a group of five high schoolers who, after inadvertently unleashing a horde of supernatural forces upon their town, must unite their efforts to save it from impending doom.

According to Disney+, the series will draw elements from five of the most popular middle grade books including “Say Cheese and Die!,” “The Haunted Mask,” “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom,” “Go Eat Worms!” and “Night of the Living Dummy.”

‘Goosebumps’: Release schedule

The first five episodes are set to drop on October 13, creating an exciting opportunity for binge-watching and immersing oneself in the series. Afterward, viewers can anticipate a weekly release schedule for the remaining episodes, ensuring that the suspense and excitement stretch throughout the season.

So, how many episodes does “Goosebumps” have in total? The series comprises a total of 10 episodes, providing a substantial and thrilling narrative to keep fans eagerly awaiting each new installment.