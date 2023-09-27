Hulu: The comedy with Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly that is Top 9 in the US

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly have always been compared for their appearance and acting style, causing many fans to sometimes confuse them. That’s why having them together on screen was such a success.

The stars joined forces over 10 years ago to create a comedy about cars, pilots and racing. It was directed by Adam McKay, who also co-wrote the screenplay with the actor from Elf.

The comedians were not the only A-list figures in the cast; quite the opposite. They were joined by Amy Adams, Gary Cole, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Clarke Duncan, Leslie Bibb, Jane Lynch and Molly Shannon.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby ranked No. 9 on Hulu US

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is the comedy that debuted in 2006 and became a hit, especially for bringing together Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly on the big screen. This week, it has become a trend on Hulu, ranking 9th in the United States.

The plot follows NASCAR’s number one driver, Ricky Bobby, who stays at the top thanks to a pact with his best friend and teammate, Cal Naughton, Jr. But when a French Formula One driver climbs the ladder, their talent and dedication are put to the test.