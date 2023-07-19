Hulu: The comedy with Will Ferrell that made it into the Top 10 worldwide

Will Ferrell is one of the most popular comedy actors in the industry. He has starred in hundreds of hits and now Hulu is the platform that gave home to one of them, being now the most watched worldwide.

The 56-year-old actor, who will soon release Barbie, joined forces with John C. Reilly to make one of the most acclaimed comedies of 2008. It was directed by Adam McKay, based on a script that the three wrote.

The story managed to take home three awards and earn two nominations, including a San Diego Film Critics Society Awards. Here, check out which title shines in the top 10 this week…

Step Brothers, Will Ferrell’s most watched comedy on Hulu

Step Brothers was first released in 2008 and quickly became a hit for both main stars, not only because of its plot but also because of how similar the actors were. Now, it is trending again and is a favorite among Hulu users.

The story follows Brennan Huff and Dale Doback, who may be adults but that doesn’t stop them from living at home and becoming jealous, competitive step-siblings when their single parents marry. Brennan’s constant competition with Dale tests their mother’s marriage to Dale’s father.