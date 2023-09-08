Hulu: The crime comedy that is the Top 8 in the United States

Hulu‘s extensive catalog of movies often gets a lot of attention, but its excellent selection of series is not talked about as much. One of the most well-known and popular titles of the week is an American Indigenous production.

It’s a creation of Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi and has already aired three seasons. It’s the first show that features all Indigenous writers and directors, along with an Indigenous cast and production team.

Its first season was launched in 2021, and over time, it was renewed for two more seasons. This year, it managed to secure Primetime Emmy nominations. Each of the episodes has a runtime of approximately half an hour.

Reservation Dogs ranked No. 8 on Hulu US

Reservation Dogs premiered a few years ago, and its first season was so successful that it earned two more seasons. It has currently secured a spot in Hulu‘s top 10, ranking eighth.

The story follows the adventures of four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma, spending their days committing crimes and dealing with them.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Jewel Alexis and Lane Factor are some of the actors who make up the main cast of Waititi’s series. The director is known for his work in multiple Marvel Studios films.