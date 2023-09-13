Hulu: The crime comedy with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin that is Top 4 in the US

Comedies filled with crime and suspense have been favorites among Hulu users. Last year, it was Jane Fonda (Barbarella, Youth and Coming Home) and Lily Tomlin (Nine to Five, Nashville and Grandma) who starred in a title of this style.

The film debuted in theaters in September and after spending some time in the cinema, it made its big debut on the streaming giant. After it updated its Top 10, it was revealed to be one of the most viewed titles right now.

The screenplay and direction of the project were handled by Paul Weitz, whom many may know for his involvement in the production of titles like Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant and In Good Company.

Moving On ranked No. 4 on Hulu US

Moving On is the new crime comedy that arrived in Hulu‘s catalog and managed to garner the attention of users, both globally and in the United States. It currently ranks in the Top 3 in both rankings.

The story follows two old friends, who reconnect to take revenge on the husband of their recently deceased best friend. During the process, they learn to forgive each other for everything that drove them apart in the past.

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Richard Roundtree, Malcolm McDowell, Catherine Dent, Eddie Martinez, Nancy De Mayo, Carol Herman, Marcel Nahapetian andJeremiah King are some of the stars chosen to participate in the film.