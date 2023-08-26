Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams are two of the most recognized actors within the entertainment industry, and they have recently enjoyed several consecutive successes in the movie box office. Now, one of their comedies is shining on Hulu.

It’s a comedy thriller with elements of crime, directed by two great filmmakers: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The screenplay was crafted by Mark Perez (Herbie Fully Loaded).

The streaming giant once again refreshed its global top 10, and the film, which had already been making its way onto the list, managed to elevate its position and now holds one of the top spots in the rankings in several countries.

Game Night ranked No. 2 on Hulu worldwide

Game Night premiered in theaters in 2018 and since then has become one of the most popular comedies in the filmographies of the two main actors. This week, it has managed to secure the second position in Hulu‘s top 10.

Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Kyle Chandler, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Jesse Plemons, Danny Huston, Michael C. Hall and Chelsea Peretti are some of the actors who make up the cast.

The story follows a group of friends who regularly come together for a game night, but they get caught up in a real mystery when the suspicious brother of one of them is seemingly kidnapped by dangerous gangsters.