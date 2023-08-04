Hulu renewed its worldwide top 10 and not only added new titles to the list, but also released some of the most anticipated productions by users. The movie that is at the top of the ranking is a documentary about crime.

Landon Van Soest was in charge of directing it and after almost four weeks of arriving in the catalog, it has climbed to the top 1 in several countries, including the United States.

The movie managed to take the place of Vesper, the alien adventure thriller starring Rosy McEwen, Richard Brake and Melanie Gaydos. Here, check out the new story that has captivated viewers…

The Jewel Thief is Hulu’s most watched movie worldwide

The Jewel Thief debuted on the streaming platform on July 13 of this year and although it took several weeks to reach the top 1, it has always occupied some position within the world ranking.

Now it is not only the most watched documentary of all, but it also leads the U.S. chart, so it has been chosen multiple times. Joe Barlam, Joseph Flore, Jaime Peralta and Tristan Welsh make up the cast.

“Gerald Blanchard’s surprising, first-hand account as a calculating and accomplished criminal mastermind. Two unlikely detectives track him worldwide as he commits increasingly elaborate heists in a quest for fame”, describes the official synopsis.