Hulu: The crime drama with Keira Knightley that is trending in the US

When it comes to period pieces and historical dramas, Keira Knightley delivers performances to remember. This year, she appeared in a crime thriller based on real-life events that is currently one of the trending movies in the United States.

The British star has appeared in many celebrated titles such as “Pride and Prejudice,” “Atonement,” “The Duchess,” “Colette,” “Anna Karenina,” and “The Imitation Game.” For the latter, she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In this film, Knightley plays a reporter determined to uncover the truth behind a series of murders. The rest of the cast includes Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, Chris Cooper, David Dastmalchian, and Morgan Spector. And the movie is…

‘Boston Strangler,’ the crime historical drama trending in the US.

According to Reel Good and IMDb, “Boston Strangler” is one of the trending movies in the United States. This film follows the real case of the serial killer Boston Strangler, who murdered 13 women in the 1960s.

Knightley stars as Loretta McLaughlin, the reporter who broke the news for the Boston Record American. The film was written and directed by Matt Ruskin, and it received mostly favorable reviews, particularly for Knightley’s performance.

The movie was released on March 23rd of this year, and in that week, it became the third most-watched movie across all platforms. You can stream it on Hulu, available starting at $7.99/month.