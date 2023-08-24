Hulu continues to add successes to its catalog, and this time it’s the turn of a crime thriller starring Morgan Freeman. The actor is not only one of the most talented but also an icon in the film industry.

George Gallo (Bad Boys and Middle Men) directed the film, while Joe Lemmon (The Comeback Trail), Francesco Cinquemani (Beyond the Edge) and Giorgia Iannone were responsible for writing the screenplay.

The film belongs to the crime, suspense and action genres. This means it has it all, and there’s no one like the star of Se7en and The Shawshank Redemption to captivate audiences with a high level of mystery.

The Ritual Killer ranked No. 3 on Hulu worldwide

The Ritual Killer premiered earlier this year, and since then, it has been one of the most popular dramatic films, particularly due to its impressive cast. Currently, it holds the top 3 position on Hulu worldwide.

The story follows a detective on the verge of retirement who teams up with a professor of African Studies to track down a serial killer practicing the ancient Muti black magic.

Cole Hauser, Morgan Freeman, Peter Stormare, Vernon Davis, Virginia Dru Bramblett, Julie Lott, Paul Sampson, Murielle Hilaire, Ron Goleman, Brian Kurlander and Lara Pictet are some of the actors who make up the cast.