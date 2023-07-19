Hulu: The drama thriller that is the most watched series on the platform

Hulu is one of the few platforms that constantly renews its top 10 and every week there is a new title that dominates the list. Now it’s the turn of a drama series, produced by Jessica Biel, who doesn’t know if she will return for a third season.

Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt are two of the stars of the show, which has received two awards and six nominations. Among them a Critics Choice Award and three Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards.

Bert V. Royal is the creator of the show, whose new season is not known when it will premiere. The writer and producer was responsible for titles such as Easy A with Emma Stone and the animated movie Big Hero 6.

Cruel Summer is Hulu’s most watched series worldwide

Cruel Summer debuted on Prime Video in 2021 and quickly became one of the most popular titles, but eventually found another home on the Hulu platform. Now, it has been ranked as the most watched worldwide.

The story follows the characters in a small Texas town after the disappearance of a beautiful and popular teenage girl over the course of three summers in the 1990s. So far there are 20 episodes available.

Chiara Aurelia, Olivia Holt, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes and Blake Lee are some of the actors that make up the main cast of Bert V. Royal‘s creation.