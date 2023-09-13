Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) are two top-tier stars who were chosen to be the main faces of one of the most acclaimed horror and suspense movies of recent times.

It’s a dramatic thriller directed by Mark Mylod. The successful filmmaker is known for his involvement in television titles such as Succession, Game of Thrones, Shameless and The Affair.

The screenplay was created by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The cast not only included the two actors but also featured big names from the industry, such as Nicholas Hoult (About a Boy and Mad Max: Fury Road).

The Menu ranked No. 3 on Hulu worldwide

The Menu debuted on the big screen in 2022 and has since become a classic for its three main stars. This week, it has once again become a trend and currently holds one of the top positions in Hulu‘s ranking: the Top 3 worldwide.

The story follows a couple who travels to have a unique culinary experience in the world, where the secret ingredient in the dish prepared by the chef will have a surprising outcome for them.

Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo, Rob Yang, Mark St. Cyr, Reed Birney and Aimee Carrero are the main cast members of the thriller that blends food and horror.