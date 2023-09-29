Matt Damon is already an expert when it comes to dramatic material, especially after building a career based on successes in this genre and action thrillers. The same goes for Oscar-nominated Abigail Breslin.

The 27-year-old actress is not only one of the youngest stars to be nominated at the Academy Awards but also the lead in one of the most acclaimed movies of the past two years, alongside the Jason Bourne figure.

It’s an action, drama and crime thriller directed by Tom McCarthy, which premiered on the big screen in 2021. The filmmaker also co-wrote the story with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré.

Stillwater is the trending drama on Hulu that you should watch

Stillwater is the first film from DreamWorks Pictures distributed by Focus Features. It starred Matt Damon, Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin. The film premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and received positive reviews.

Some time ago, it debuted on the Hulu platform in the United States, and American users wasted no time hitting play, making it one of the most acclaimed shows featuring the three stars who portray the main characters.

The story follows Bill, an unemployed father and former oil rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to France with a woman to help his daughter, Allison, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit.