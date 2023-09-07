Hulu: The horror movie that could dethrone 'Vacation Friends 2' as the most-watched worldwide

Hulu has updated its global top 10, and so far, everything remains the same. However, a new horror movie has taken the second spot and could potentially dethrone Vacation Friends 2 at any moment.

The comedy with John Cena has been leading the rankings in various countries for several weeks and has become a tough title to beat, but never say never. Everything indicates that the new release could be the exception.

Deon Taylor directed the horror thriller and also co-wrote the screenplay with John Ferry. Despite not receiving too many favorable reviews, it has managed to secure a good position on the streaming service.

Fear ranked No. 2 on Hulu worldwide

Fear was released this year and quickly managed to find a home on various streaming platforms. Currently, it is the second most-watched movie on Hulu worldwide, surpassed only by Vacation Friends 2.

Despite being one of the top choices among users on the streaming giant, it’s a different story in the United States. This is because the horror film belongs to the Starz catalog.

“A much-needed getaway and a weekend of celebration turn into a nightmare due to an airborne contagious threat”, describes the official synopsis of the new thriller.

Joseph Sikora, Ruby Modine, Iddo Goldberg, Andrew Bachelor, Annie Ilonzeh, T.I., Terrence Jenkins, Jessica Allain, Tyler Abron and Kevin Simon are some of the stars that make up the main cast.